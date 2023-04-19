 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
149 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

GRUNDY                HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  STORY
TAMA

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                FRANKLIN

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                DECATUR               LUCAS
MARION                WARREN                WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES,
APLINGTON, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS, CHARITON, CLARKSVILLE, CONRAD,
CORYDON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, ELDORA, GLADBROOK,
GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS,
KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
PARKERSBURG, PELLA, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO,
TRAER, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  20%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

TRACKING: Severe T-Storm Watch until 6 AM Thursday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 6 AM Thursday. 

For the latest Mississippi River flood forecast CLICK HERE

Some storms from western Iowa could remain severe as they move into eastern Iowa with hail and high winds as the primary threat. The greatest risk for severe storms is until 3 AM. Locally heavy rain is possible with storms tonight and Thursday.

The storms continue into Thursday morning. The threat for severe weather is very low with the primary threat being localized flooding. The rain tapers off in the afternoon followed by clearing. Early afternoon highs are in the 60s. Temperatures fall quickly into the 50s late in the afternoon. During this time the wind gusts could approach 40 mph from the west.

A mostly clear sky, recent rain, and a lighter wind Thursday night could lead to some areas of fog by Friday morning. Sunshine starts the day, but by lunchtime there are a lot of clouds around. The wind gusts could reach 35 mph from the west and highs in the low 50s.

Weekend: Another cold is on the way. Highs in the 40s and windy. Morning lows are in the 20s. Not much sunshine either day and a sprinkle or a brief light rain shower is possible Saturday afternoon (north).

Tonight: 80% chance of rain/storms. Some storms could be strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds. Low: 53. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.  

Thursday: Rain/storms likely into early afternoon. Clearing late in the afternoon and windy. High: 62. Winds: S to W 15-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with patch fog late. Low: 37. Wind: W 5-15 mph.  

Friday: Sunshine in the morning and mostly cloudy by noon and through the rest of the day. High: 53. 

