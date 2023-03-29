TRACKING: Severe storms Friday

A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for Friday afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible.
Today: A cold front moving through early this morning is coming with a batch of clouds and a thin band of light snow moving from north to south. Little to no accumulation is expected, mainly for the grassy areas if anything. The commute should be unaffected except for some wet roads and isolated slick spots on bridges. This light snow band makes it to about Highway 30 by mid-morning before tapering off. Clouds decrease from north to south after that to reveal mostly sunny skies the rest of the day as high pressure moves in behind the front. However, winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph and temperatures are much cooler. Highs today only reach the mid 30s to low 40s.
Tonight: We fall to the low and mid 20s (upper 20s south) with some spots seeing chills in the teens. Overall, winds are light, shifting from the north to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds begin to increase.
Thursday:A warm front moves in throughout the day, clearing our northern counties late evening and overnight. Highs rebound to the low 50s far north, mid to upper 50s around Highway 20 to Highway 30 and into the low 60s south of Highway 30. This comes with a strong southeast wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. It also comes with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers near the front, especially in the north for the afternoon.
Friday: A few showers and storms are possible overnight into Friday morning, which should turn to a relative lull in the late morning/midday hours with partial clearing. This helps to destabilize the atmosphere and give us instability while temperatures climb to the 60s and low 70s (warmest of the year!), with dew points in the 50s if not 60s. Winds are southerly and strong at 15 to 25 mph, gusting higher.
So there we have modest instability and moisture in addition to strong wind shear throughout the atmosphere and lots of lift, including a cold front approaching from the west. We should have ample ingredients for storms to develop some time in the early to midafternoon, continuing through the evening. Some will likely be strong to severe with wind, hail, and a few tornadoes all possible. Storms should be moving very fast and may not give you much warning. Be prepared to enact your severe weather plan. A quarter inch to inch plus of rain is possible depending on thunderstorms.
Weekend: Temperatures crash immediately after the cold front, from the 60s/70s Friday PM to near 30 Saturday morning as strong south winds turn to strong west/northwest winds. We may see the chance for rain turning to some snow Friday night, clearing by Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, but mid 60s Sunday as the strong winds seesaw around.