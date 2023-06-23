TRACKING: Severe storms chance on Saturday

A good portion of the KWWL viewing area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather for Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats, with a tornado or two also possible. Saturday is a YELLOW ALERT DAY.
Today: A mostly sunny day today with highs nearly in the 90s everywhere. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds vary in direction with a speed of 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Things have changed now for Saturday as the storms are expected to move into the area quicker than expected. Because of that, most of the area is now under a level 2 risk for severe weather. Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible. The first one arrives in the late morning and early afternoon for our western areas, then another one is possible late afternoon into the evening hours. The farther west you are, the more likely you are to see severe weather. Be careful on Saturday and stay weather aware. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are possible on and off through the day Sunday, but these storms are not expected to be severe. We are cooler with a cold front moving through, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph.
Next Week: Some leftover showers are possible Monday, then we stay on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s from Tuesday onward.