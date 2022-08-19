TRACKING: Severe chances today, rain into Saturday

Today: The morning round of showers and storms has cleared with skies becoming partly cloudy. This should help warm us up to the mid 70s north but low 80s in the west and south. With a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, dew points hang around the mid 60s, giving us some humid conditions. We should see enough destabilization for a cold front to spark off a new round of storms in the mid afternoon to evening hours, some strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail the main threats. Some funnel clouds or a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, and heavy rain is a possibility.
Tonight: With the cold front moving through and the low moving right overhead, we have enough lift to provide us with widely scattered showers and storms through tonight, although the severe potential should drop with the sun going down. Lows dip to the low and mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: This should be a gloomy, soggy day with the low slowly moving through. We will look at mostly cloudy skies and on/off light to moderate showers and some storms throughout most of the day. Our only chance for sunshine will come later towards sunset. As a result, highs are only in the low to mid 70s with a variable wind.
Sunday: Looks like a nice close to the weekend as we should be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid and upper 70s.
Next Week: We look dry until the middle to end of the week with near or slightly above average highs.