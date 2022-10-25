TRACKING: Several Days of Dry Weather

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy through about midnight. After midnight, the clouds clear from west to east while temperatures drop into the 30s by morning. The wind is light from the north.
Wednesday: It is a sunny day with temperatures a bit warmer as we reach the mid to upper 50s. The wind is light from the northwest making for a nice fall day.
Wednesday Night: Clouds move back into eastern Iowa with a light east wind. Low temperatures are in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Clouds continue throughout the day with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Highs temperatures are in the mid 50s and that is close to normal for this time of year.