TRACKING: Second chance of severe weather tonight

Much of the area is under a level 2 or 3 risk for severe weather this evening through tomorrow morning. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are all possible.
The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
Today: Some thick fog for many this morning, especially our northern and western areas. This burns off by 9 AM but be cautious if you have to travel. After that, skies gradually clear for some sunshine with scattered storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 70s to the north and low to mid 80s to the south with a variable wind at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance for severe weather starting around 6 PM with some isolated chances early, but this chance increases rapidly after 10 PM. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are possible. The severe threat ends around 4 AM. Even if there is no severe weather, expect heavy rain and a lot of lightning with these storms. Stay up to date on the forecast. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Showers and storms clear out around 7 AM Monday morning and we have an isolated storm chance during the afternoon and evening. These are not expected to be severe. Skies are partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are partly cloudy, and highs are slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday and Thursday we are back into the 80s and dry, with storm chances arriving Friday and lingering into the weekend.