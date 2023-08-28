TRACKING: Seasonal through midweek, then temperatures increase again

Today: After a gorgeous weekend, temperatures warm a touch to start the work week with highs in the lower to middle 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Dew points remain lower though in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest blowing around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: There is a slight chance for a stray shower or two tonight as a weak front makes its way through the area. Any stray showers that develop will will not drop much rainfall and will be quick. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions are expected with lows dropping into the lower 60s. Winds will change from blowing out of the southwest to out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A mostly sunny day is expected on Tuesday, however, there could be some haze around during the afternoon with the wind shifting to a northerly direction around 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be sitting right around average in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Dew points will rise a small bit into the lower 60s for most.
Wednesday: Much of the same is expected for Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will drop by a couple of degrees though sitting in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew points remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will blow out of the east around 5-10 mph.
Rest of Week: An increase in temperatures is expected once we make it past midweek. We’ll see highs in the lower to middle 80s on Thursday, then another increase on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Mostly sunny sky conditions are expected. Temperatures bump up a little more heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky.