TRACKING: Scattered showers with strong winds

CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the Mississippi River starts falling.
Today: Peeks of sunshine are possible early, but clouds dominate most of the day with more light rain chances. The closer you are to the Mississippi River, the better chance you have of seeing rain, but amounts are not high whatsoever, up to 0.25 inches. Highs are in the upper 40s to the northeast and low 50s to the southwest. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Tonight: Southwestern areas have slightly less cloud cover, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s with that northwest wind staying strong at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work week with some sunshine to the southwest and more cloud cover to the northeast. Highs are back into the low to mid 50s. The wind once again is a big factor out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Tuesday: More widespread sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. This is the last windy day for a while, with winds sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday looks like a perfect day with highs near 70 and mostly sunny skies. That pattern continues through the weekend with our next best chance of showers and storms on Sunday.