TRACKING: Scattered Showers/Storms Tonight

  • Updated

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms through the night. Any storms before 10 pm could be severe with damaging wind and large hail. Temperatures cool into the low 60s by morning.

Saturday: This is a cooler day with highs in the 70s. The chance of showers/storms continues in the morning and into the early afternoon. No risk for any severe storms. Partial clearing is expected in the late afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear during the evening and partly cloudy overnight. Patchy areas of fog are possible late. Low temperatures are near 60.

Sunday: Sunshine in the morning. There is a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with a stray shower possible. High temperatures are close to 80.

