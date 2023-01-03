TRACKING: Scattered showers and warm today, snow Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and West of Waterloo this morning.
Roads have become partially covered with ice due to freezing rain along and north of Highway 20. We have been very close to or at freezing here but have been above 32° south of Highway 20. Temperatures are already starting to rise as of 3 AM and we should see ice problems mitigated as temps climb above freezing along with scattered rain through the rest of this morning.
Today: As the low pressure system moves into the state, and eventually right overhead this evening, temperatures continue to climb through today, and it is shaping up to be a warm with a wide range of highs. We’ll likely top out in the mid/upper 30s far north and northwest, low to mid 40s Highway 20 to Highway 30, and upper 40s to mid 50s along and south of Highway 30. Scattered showers and isolated rumbles are possible today, especially this morning with cloudy skies. Winds shift from the east to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: The low gradually tracks east through tonight, with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak. Meanwhile, on the backside, we may see a light wintry mix turning over to some light snow showers or flurries at times.
Wednesday: Scattered light snow showers and flurries are expected at times through Wednesday with the cloudy skies. Highs reach the low and mid 30s with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph, so roads should not be too much of a mess, even where it is snowing.
Thursday: Light snow and flurries taper off Thursday morning with a trace to 1” possible for most of the area overall, and 1-2” north of Highway 20. Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s.