TRACKING: Scattered showers and storms

Air Quality: Near-surface smoke remains parked over eastern Iowa from wildfires in Quebec, Canada as evidenced by a slight reduction in visibility and low air quality. AQI is in the sensitive groups category to unhealthy category early this morning. Children, elderly, and those with certain diseases like asthma or heart disease should limit exposure to outdoor air, and everyone in general should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Smoke and haze with the low air quality could last through the day and should move out/ improve through the day tomorrow. Because of the smoke, you may smell a smoky smell in the air, visibility may be slightly reduced, and the sunset and sunrises may appear vibrant.
Today: A cold front slowly works its way from northeast to southwest throughout the day. We are starting off with partly cloudy skies this morning, but temperatures are still expected to warm into the 80s today. Dew points also build into the upper 50s, which is higher than yesterday. While some isolated showers are possible in the north this morning, most of the scattered rain and storms look to develop in the afternoon near highway 18 and will gradually move south through the rest of the day into this evening. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible with no threat for severe weather. In general, a tenth to a third of an inch of rain is expected, but locally higher amounts are possible.
Tonight: The chance for showers and storms will thin out with just some isolated activity. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling to the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: There may be a few sprinkles through the morning commute in spots, but most of the rain wraps up quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds are from the east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity is quite low.
Thursday: Thursday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with very low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds are very light.
Weekend: We are dry Friday with highs back to the mid and upper 80s. Rain and storm chances are increasing for Saturday with near normal temps. We are cooler and sunny for Sunday.