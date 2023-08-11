TRACKING: Scattered showers and storms tonight

Tonight: Scattered storms are possible tonight, especially for our far northern and eastern areas. These could be strong to severe until about midnight, with some isolated showers and storms left over afterwards. As mentioned, damaging wind gusts are the main threat. These storms are going to be scattered in nature, so some areas may see a whole lot of rain, and some may see nothing at all. After about 2 AM, the storms clear out and we have clearing skies. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: A nice but warm day to kick off the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, dew points are comfortable in the upper 50s. Not a dry heat by any means, but not too bad of a weather day. Skies are mostly sunny with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clouds increase through the night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the north at 5 mph.
Sunday: There is some disagreement on when rain arrives Sunday, but it is looking likely we see rain in some capacity on Sunday. We either see it late morning Sunday through the early nighttime hours, or it starts late Sunday evening into the morning hours Monday. Regardless, the severe storm chances look low, but a few strong storms are possible. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Some showers may linger on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. After that however, we have nice conditions the rest of the week with an isolated storm chance Thursday.