TRACKING: Scattered Showers and Storms Thursday

Tonight: Our next system will track into the area tonight. Eastern Iowa will mainly see increasing cloud cover overnight from north to south. Winds remain light again so areas of patchy fog could develop in those river valleys or low lying areas. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and storms are possible. While the risk of severe weather is low, a few storms could produce heavy rain. Currently, the best chance of rain looks to be in the western to southern parts of our viewing area. Everyone will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the east at 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: The chance for scattered showers and storms continues throughout the overnight with the best chance into early Friday. Lows will be around 60 with winds from the ESE at 5-10 mph.
Friday/Saturday: Rain will come to an end Friday afternoon as the system moves out. Highs will be cooler Friday due to the rain and clouds but will rebound for Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the 70s then upper 80s are expected on Saturday. The humidity will also be a bit higher throughout the weekend.