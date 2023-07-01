TRACKING: Scattered Showers and Storms for Saturday

Today: We see more clouds than sun as we deal with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Winds are out of the north around 5-10 mph as the cloud cover and rain keeps a lid on our high temperatures. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms stick around overnight. The cloud cover and rain, combined with dew points in the 60s, give us a rather mild and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Scattered showers and clouds linger across the area on Sunday morning. However, these diminish throughout the day and leave us with partly cloudy skies and a dry afternoon. Winds are out of the northwest around 5-10 mph and the decreasing cloud cover allows our high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s.
This Week: We are dry to start the week, but the next chance of rain arrives with a cold front around mid week. Our temperatures climb towards the 90s until the cold front passes and our temperatures fall back into the low to mid 80s to end the week.