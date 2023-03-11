TRACKING: Round 2 of snow this afternoon

Today: We start off our Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and calm conditions. We may see some very light flakes/flurries early, but no accumulation comes with this snow. Highs are in the low 30s to the north and mid to upper 30s in the south. Then from about 2 PM onward, light snow starts moving in from west to east across the area. By 6 PM, the entire area should be seeing some snow. It is once again on the wet side, so it is going to be a burden to move. Expect more of the same from Thursday in terms of roads being slushy when the snow first hits. Some rain may mix into the snow along highway 30 and southward. Winds are breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. However, with the snow being on the wet side, blowing snow shouldn’t be an issue.
Tonight: After sundown, temperatures drop and that’s when we see some snow hit the pavement and start to stick. Any rain also transitions into light snow. Travel could be on the tricky side, especially for our eastern areas. The snow tapers off on the west side around midnight and lasts until about 6 AM on the east side. Total accumulations are around 1-3 inches across the area. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Also, don't forget to set those clocks forward an hour before you head to bed!
Sunday: Roads could be slick during the morning hours, especially on the eastern side of the area where the snow last fell. However, after about 10 AM onward, conditions improve with daytime heating and crews working on the roads. Skies are mostly cloudy, and it is a cold day. Highs are only in the upper 20s and low 30s, with a breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: Temperatures are well below average once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, making for a cold day to kick off the work/school week. Skies are mostly cloudy.
Rest of the Week: Conditions quickly warm up Wednesday with highs near 50. Chance of rain Thursday and temperatures drop back to below normal Friday for Saint Patrick’s Day.