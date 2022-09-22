TRACKING: Ringing in fall with cool temps

Today: Fall officially begins at 8:04 PM tonight and it will feel very much like fall today and tomorrow. We’ll have a dry day with more sun than clouds along with a north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph helping to keep highs in the low to mid 60s today.
Tonight: Even with mostly cloudy skies and winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, lows fall to the mid and upper 40s, except for some low 50s in the far south.
Friday: A few scattered, light rain showers are expected throughout the day with cloudy skies. Highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s, so plan for a chilly day. Winds are south-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph. Any rainfall amounts should remain around a tenth of an inch or less.
Saturday: Any showers taper through Friday night but we remain in and out of some clouds through Saturday, with skies overall looking partly sunny. Things try to warm with highs in the low to mid 70s off of a west-northwest wind. There may be a chance for passing showers in northeast Iowa Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Looking mostly sunny with a breezy northwest wind keeping highs in the 60s to low 70s.
Next Week: Fall-like and mostly dry with highs in the 60s to mid 70s by the end of the week. Lows are mainly in the 40s.