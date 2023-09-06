TRACKING: Relief from the heat with fall-like weather

Today: We have made it past another stretch of heat and humidity as the cold front that moved through last night and early this morning ushers in fall-like conditions. A cloudy sky should be over the area for a good chunk of the afternoon, but cloud coverage will slowly decrease from west to east as the system departs. I can’t rule out a stray shower or some drizzle. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s for most of us, making for a comfortable feel out there. It will be a breezy day as well after the passage of the cold front with winds blowing out of the northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Tonight: Temperatures will drop back into the lower to upper 50s for overnight lows. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected overnight with a majority of the cloud coverage being over northern and eastern areas. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A pleasant day is in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 70s and dew points down in the middle 50s. It’ll be another comfortable day. Sky conditions should be partly cloudy throughout the area as winds calm down a bit blowing out of the north around 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny sky conditions are expected for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew points remain in the lower to middle 50s, so it’ll be yet another comfortable day! Winds will be calm out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Weekend: We’ll warm up slightly for Saturday with highs back in the lower to middle 80s but humidity remains low with dew points in the lower 50s. A slight chance of showers and more cloud coverage returns to the forecast Saturday night into Monday with highs for Sunday back into the 70s and near 80°.