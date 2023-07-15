 Skip to main content
...The Iowa DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine
particulate pollution, which is in effect for all of Iowa Through
Noon Monday...

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia continues to
sit across Iowa. Air quality is expected to improve statewide by
Monday morning, with smoke clearing from north to south starting
Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRACKING: Reduced air quality and haze from wildfire smoke

Hazy skies through the weekend with possible air quality concerns

Today: Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires moves into our area today. Some of this smoke will reach the surface and create air quality concerns throughout the day, especially for sensitive groups. There is also a chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm, but these will be few and far between. Dew points drop a bit from where they were yesterday, but we keep some humidity in the air with dew points hovering in the low 60s. Winds are out of the northwest around 5-15 mph and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Smoke sticks around through the overnight hours and continues to cause air quality concerns. Any storms that form this afternoon dissipate once the sun goes down and leave us with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s and winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunday is another hazy day as the wildfire smoke lingers in our area. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side and contain some gusty winds and hail, however widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the north and mid to upper 80s in the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, and we remain somewhat humid with dew points in the low 60s.

Start of the Week: A cold front passes through our area overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. This clears the wildfire smoke from our area and brings us drier, more comfortable air to start the work week. We see a quick return of humidity, as well as some heat, as our rain chances build during the middle of next week.

