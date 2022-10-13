TRACKING: Red Flag Warning

Today: It’s a much cooler day with high temperatures only in the mid 40s to low 50s, with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Winds are still strong out of the northwest around 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Isolated showers are possible for our northeastern areas. There is also a red flag warning in effect from noon until 7 PM for our far southern areas, due to dry conditions and strong winds. Burning is not advised during this time.
Tonight: Skies clear a little and cloud cover is partly cloudy to mostly clear. The farther south you are, the less cloud cover you’ll have. Lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light westerly wind.
Friday: Once again high temperatures are relatively cool but that depends mostly on where you are located. Where there is more cloud cover in the north, highs are only in the low 50s. However, our southern areas see highs in the low 60s due to more sunshine. Regardless, skies are partly to mostly cloudy again with a chance of some scattered showers during the afternoon. It should dry out by Friday evening in time for Friday Night Heroes. Winds are strong once again out of the west northwest at 15-25 mph.
Weekend: Highs are in the mid to upper 50s this weekend, with more sunshine on Saturday than Sunday. Winds slightly diminish on Saturday, before picking back up again on Sunday.
Next Week: We start off very cool with highs in the low to mid 40s on Monday, but temps look to rebound back into the 60s by Thursday.