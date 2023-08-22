 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRACKING: RED ALERT DAYS for record heat and tropical humidity

  • Updated
  • 0

Dangerously hot.

STORM TRACK 7 RED ALERT DAY for today and tomorrow due to record high temperatures and tropical humidity combining to produce dangerous heat indices around 115°.

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Thursday due to record temperatures and high humidity combining to produce dangerous heat indices up to about 110°

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening.

Not only will high heat and humidity combine to significantly increase the chance of heat illness during the day, but lows at night should also be well into the 70s, limiting any sort of relief. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.

Today: There is no change to our pattern today, so the heat continues to intensify with an amazingly strong heat dome parked over the state. Sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs climb to the low to upper 90s with temperatures increasing from east to west. Waterloo will flirt with 100°. With a high of 99° we should beat a dust bowl record of 98° in 1936. We also should have a new record in Iowa City. Dew points are tropical as they hang out in the mid 70s. This will produce an afternoon heat index between 100 and 115°, again getting hotter further to the west.

TonightNear record to record warm low temperatures are expected tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Of course, it remains very humid with little relief from the daytime heat. Skies are mostly clear with a light southwest wind.

WednesdayThis day will be the peak of the heatwave, just as schools come into session. Record temperatures are expected area-wide, beating records from the 1940s. In fact, widespread triple digits are expected, except for some upper 90s in the northeast. Skies are mostly sunny and there will be a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Humidity remains elevated with dew points in the low 70s, producing an afternoon heat index near 110° to 115°, if not slightly higher in spots. Again, record warm lows are expected Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Humidity and temperatures fall ever so slightly Thursday with dew points down to the upper 60s and near 70, but highs are still in the upper 90s to low 100s, which will be a record in most spots. Heat indices climb to near 110° for the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny as winds begin to shift from the southwest to the northwest.

Weekend: Finally, a cold front comes through Friday and could give us a stray shower or storm, but the chance is very low. It is still hot and humid, but we’ll see humidity levels a bit lower and highs in the low 90s. The weekend looks great with highs in the low to mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Tags

Recommended for you