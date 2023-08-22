TRACKING: RED ALERT DAYS for record heat and tropical humidity

STORM TRACK 7 RED ALERT DAY for today and tomorrow due to record high temperatures and tropical humidity combining to produce dangerous heat indices around 115°.
STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Thursday due to record temperatures and high humidity combining to produce dangerous heat indices up to about 110°
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening.
Not only will high heat and humidity combine to significantly increase the chance of heat illness during the day, but lows at night should also be well into the 70s, limiting any sort of relief. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: There is no change to our pattern today, so the heat continues to intensify with an amazingly strong heat dome parked over the state. Sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs climb to the low to upper 90s with temperatures increasing from east to west. Waterloo will flirt with 100°. With a high of 99° we should beat a dust bowl record of 98° in 1936. We also should have a new record in Iowa City. Dew points are tropical as they hang out in the mid 70s. This will produce an afternoon heat index between 100 and 115°, again getting hotter further to the west.
Tonight: Near record to record warm low temperatures are expected tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Of course, it remains very humid with little relief from the daytime heat. Skies are mostly clear with a light southwest wind.
Wednesday: This day will be the peak of the heatwave, just as schools come into session. Record temperatures are expected area-wide, beating records from the 1940s. In fact, widespread triple digits are expected, except for some upper 90s in the northeast. Skies are mostly sunny and there will be a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Humidity remains elevated with dew points in the low 70s, producing an afternoon heat index near 110° to 115°, if not slightly higher in spots. Again, record warm lows are expected Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Humidity and temperatures fall ever so slightly Thursday with dew points down to the upper 60s and near 70, but highs are still in the upper 90s to low 100s, which will be a record in most spots. Heat indices climb to near 110° for the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny as winds begin to shift from the southwest to the northwest.
Weekend: Finally, a cold front comes through Friday and could give us a stray shower or storm, but the chance is very low. It is still hot and humid, but we’ll see humidity levels a bit lower and highs in the low 90s. The weekend looks great with highs in the low to mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.