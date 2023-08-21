 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRACKING: RED ALERT DAYS for Dangerous Heat and Humidity Levels

STORM TRACK 7 RED ALERT Day for tomorrow and Wednesday due to the heat index near 115 degrees. 

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT Day for Thursday due to the heat index from 100-110 degrees. 

High temperatures are going to be flirting with 100 degrees tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday. What will make it feel worse is the humidity level. It is going to be much more humid on Tuesday with dew points getting close to 80. That is as high as it typically gets around here in the summer. The heat index in western Iowa this afternoon was near 115 and that is what we can see around here Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be near record high temperatures for the next three days as well. 

The humidity level Thursday is a little lower with dew points near 70, but still very hot with highs near 100. Friday is a little cooler, but again still hot with highs near 90. 

The weekend is much more comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points near 60. 

Drought conditions will get worse with no rain in the forecast through much of next week.

_________________

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 mph.   

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and very humid. High: 99. Heat Index: 105-115.  Winds: S 5-15 mph. 

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 76. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.   

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. High: 102. Heat Index: 105-115. SW 10-20 mph. Low: 79 

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 101. Heat Index: 100-110.  Low: 71.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 91. Low: 63.

