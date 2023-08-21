TRACKING: RED ALERT DAYS for Dangerous Heat and Humidity Levels

STORM TRACK 7 RED ALERT Day for tomorrow and Wednesday due to the heat index near 115 degrees.
STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT Day for Thursday due to the heat index from 100-110 degrees.
High temperatures are going to be flirting with 100 degrees tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday. What will make it feel worse is the humidity level. It is going to be much more humid on Tuesday with dew points getting close to 80. That is as high as it typically gets around here in the summer. The heat index in western Iowa this afternoon was near 115 and that is what we can see around here Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be near record high temperatures for the next three days as well.
The humidity level Thursday is a little lower with dew points near 70, but still very hot with highs near 100. Friday is a little cooler, but again still hot with highs near 90.
The weekend is much more comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points near 60.
Drought conditions will get worse with no rain in the forecast through much of next week.
_________________
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and very humid. High: 99. Heat Index: 105-115. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 76. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. High: 102. Heat Index: 105-115. SW 10-20 mph. Low: 79
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 101. Heat Index: 100-110. Low: 71.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 91. Low: 63.