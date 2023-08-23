TRACKING: RED ALERT DAY for the hottest day of the heat wave

STORM TRACK 7 RED ALERT DAY for today due to record high temperatures and tropical humidity combining to produce life-threatening heat indices around 115° or higher.
STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Thursday due to near-record temperatures and high humidity combining to produce dangerous heat indices up to about 110°
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening.
Not only will high heat and humidity combine to significantly increase the chance of heat illness during the day, but lows at night should also be well into the 70s, limiting any sort of relief. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: The mid-level high pressure system over the state is one of the strongest we’ve seen for this area this time of the year. With no change to our pattern today, we continue to sizzle under this heat dome, and today should be the hottest day yet. Highs top out in the upper 90s to mid 100s, easily shattering records across the area. We are still looking at tropical dew points this morning, in the upper 70s, leading to some patchy fog this morning. This burns off quickly giving us a mostly sunny sky. With dew points around the mid 70s later today, heat indices should be near the 110° to 115° range with some areas peaking between 115° and 120°. At least we’ll have a breezy wind from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight: Record warm low temperatures are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Of course, it remains very humid with little relief from the daytime heat. Skies are mostly clear with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Finally, a bit of a shakeup in our pattern. A weak cold front should move through during the day. Don’t expect significant relief though, we’ll still range from the low to mid 90s north of Highway 20 to the low 100s south of Highway 20. Record to near record highs should still be observed. Humidity, however, may be a bit lower with dew points down to near 70, giving us an afternoon heat index between 100° and 110°. Skies remain mostly sunny with a southwest wind turning northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: I’m not going to rule out a stray shower or storm for Thursday night and Friday as a secondary cold front moves through. Don’t get too excited about any rain, because this is a low chance, and the rest of the forecast is dry. However, today is cooler, though it is still hot and fairly humid with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Skies are partly cloudy, and winds are light from the north.
Weekend: A beautiful weekend is on the way. Giving us some much-needed relief. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, then skies are mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s. It won’t be as humid.