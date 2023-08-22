TRACKING: RED ALERT DAY for dangerous heat and humidity Wednesday

STORM TRACK 7 RED ALERT Day for tomorrow due to the heat index near 115 degrees.
STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT Day for Thursday due to the heat index from 100-110 degrees.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through Thursday with record highs and very high humidity. Limit your time outside and if you must be outside drink water, LOTS of water.
Today was a hot day with highs in the 90s and very humid. Dew points were in the upper 70s pushing the heat index to about 110. The humidity level remains high tonight and that keeps our overnight lows very warm.
Wednesday is the hottest day of the year as high temperatures reach 100 degrees or a few degrees above. That will be record highs for the day. The record highs in jeopardy are from 97-99 depending on location.
The temperatures are a few degrees warmer Wednesday because the wind is a little stronger from the southwest. The humidity level remains the same as Tuesday. Heat index values are forecast to range from 105 to 115. A couple locations could even be a few degrees higher for a short time. Limit your time outside if you can. If you cannot, please drink water, LOTS of water.
Wednesday night stays very humid and as a result the lows are in the upper 70s under a clear sky.
One move very hot day coming up on Thursday as highs are forecast to come just short of 100 degrees. The humidity is down just a touch, so the heat index range is 100-110. Friday is our transition day to a cooler and less humid weekend.
High school football games Friday evening are going to be warm with temperatures in the 80s and humid.
Tonight: Clear, warm, and humid. Low: 76. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very hot, humid, and breezy. High: 102. Heat Index: 105-115. SW 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, warm, humid, and breezy. Low: 79. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 99. Heat Index: 100-110. Low: 72.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 91.