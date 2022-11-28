TRACKING: Rain turns to snow Tuesday into Tuesday night

Today: We’ll have mild temps and pleasant weather to kick off the workweek. Highs range from the mid 40s to the low 50s today with partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
Tonight: Skies become cloudy ahead of our next system. The clouds keep overnight lows in the mid 30s with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A low pressure system moves directly overhead through the day, giving us a wide range of high temps, from near 40 in the northwest to the mid 50s in the south. Winds are generally from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Since we are on the warm side of the system, we’ll expect scattered rain showers through the day, especially north and west.
As the system passes to the east, temps crash Tuesday evening/night to the low 20s and upper teens with rain turning over to snow in the northwest before drying up quickly. Little accumulation is expected north and west with snowfall amounts around or less than an inch. However, with rapidly falling temps, a flash freeze is possible on the roads if they are wet. The Wednesday morning commute may be icy.
Wednesday: It is a much colder day with highs in the mid to upper 20s thanks to a blustery northwest wind. Skies are partly cloudy.
Rest of the Week: Winds shift back to the south for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s Thursday and 40s Friday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.