TRACKING: Rain Tonight

Tonight: Rain continues to move east across eastern Iowa during the evening. After midnight, the rain tapers off from west to east leaving the sky cloudy. Temperatures drop into the low 40s by morning. The wind is light from the northwest.
Tuesday: It is a cloudy day with a chance for a few light showers in our eastern counties. Temperatures have gone in the other directions now with highs in the low 50s and north wind at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clouds slowly clear and the sky becomes partly cloudy. Low temperatures drop into the 30s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and a light northwest wind. Highs warm into the upper 50s
Thursday: Highs are in the upper 50s again, but today is a cloudy day with a little more wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.