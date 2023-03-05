TRACKING: Rain tonight, dry start to work week

Tonight: Rain chances are likely until around 1-2 AM, with mostly cloudy skies afterward. Rain could be heavy at times, and we may see some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. The high end of the rain totals is up to a half inch for our far northern areas, all the way down to a few hundredths of an inch for our far southern areas. Lows are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a wind that starts off around 15 mph, then diminishes throughout the night.
Monday: We kick off the work/school week with some possible patchy fog, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. Highs are in the low to mid 40s in the northern half of the viewing area, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the southern half of the area. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday Night: Skies remain mostly cloudy as winds stay steady around 10-15 mph out of the northeast. Lows range from the upper 20s to the low 30s.
Tuesday: Another day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 40s in the north and the upper 40s in the south. Winds are out of the east at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday through Friday there a few chances for precipitation, here’s a brief breakdown of each day. Note, there are still question marks on what the precipitation type is, so this is what it is as we currently stand.
Wednesday: Right now, looks like a light wintry mix is possible during the day Wednesday with that transitioning into light snow Wednesday night. Chances are low for Wednesday.
Thursday: Better chance of more widespread accumulation of a wintry mix, with snow more likely for our northern areas. This transitions to more snow Thursday night. Thursday night into Friday is the most likely time we see accumulation, whether that be snow or a wintry mix.This is also the time period where we see the heaviest accumulation.
Friday: With a trend of cooler temperatures, Friday appears to be more snow than anything, with the snow moving out during the evening hours. Snow is light on this day.