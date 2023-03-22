TRACKING: Rain to wintry mix tonight

Rain moves into eastern Iowa this evening, after 8 or 9 pm. An isolated t-storm is possible south of Iowa City. Along and north of Highway 20, rain changes to a wintry mix of snow and spotty freezing drizzle after midnight. A few slippery spots are possible late tonight until about sunrise Thursday.
Rain: less than 0.25”
Snow: Little to no snow accumulation and on grassy/elevated surfaces
The wintry mix ends between 7-9 AM Thursday. Clouds linger through the rest of the day. There are some breaks in the cloud cover late in the afternoon and the clouds clear through the evening. Friday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
We are tracking an area of low pressure forecast to be in Oklahoma Friday morning. The track of the low takes it into Indiana by Saturday morning. It could be close enough to Iowa to bring a chance of rain/snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Some accumulation is possible. Where any snow falls will depend on the track. Stay updated on the forecast.
_____________
Tonight: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. After midnight, north of Highway 20, a light wintry mix is possible. Small chance for a t-storm south of Iowa City after 10 pm. Low: 31. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Thursday: If any rain/snow mix extends into the morning it doesn’t last long. Mostly cloudy. High: 44. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clearing. Low: 26. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 49.
Friday Night: 40% chance of rain/snow south and east of Waterloo. Low: 30.
Saturday: AM: 20% chance of rain/snow. PM: Cloudy. High: 48. Low: 28.
Sunday: 20% chance of rain. High: 48.