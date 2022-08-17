TRACKING: Rain to start the weekend

Tonight: Tonight will be a quiet night across Eastern Iowa. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. There will also be a chance to see the northern lights. If you wish to see the lights, stay away from city lights and look north. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and winds will remain light from the southeast up to 5 mph.
Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy across much of the area. Showers and storms are expected to develop along a cold front to our west and north. Some of these storms and showers could track into our northern counties later in the afternoon. The best chance of rain looks to be north of highway 20 during the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Any showers and storms will be coming to an end early Friday morning. Skies elsewhere will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 60s and winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.
This Weekend: Friday will bring another round of showers and storms. Since the cold front will be tracking through the state, an isolated strong storm may be possible. The rain chances will continue into Saturday and should end by Sunday. Rain totals by the end of this event could be over an inch in some locations. Highs through the weekend will be in the 70s with southerly winds becoming northerly behind the front.