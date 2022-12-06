TRACKING: Rain/Snow Thursday into Thursday Night

Tonight: The sky partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog are possible late where the sky is clear. With temperatures dropping into the low 20s and moisture from the fog, some roads could be slick around sunrise…especially elevated surfaces. The air is calm.
Wednesday: Patchy fog thins out early. A mix of sun and clouds will be overhead. Not much wind to stir up the atmosphere. Only a 5-10 mph breeze from the north. Highs are in the upper 30s north and mid 40s south.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a light northeast wind. Low temperatures fall into the 20s again.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain moving north into eastern Iowa during the afternoon. High temperatures are in the low 40s with a light east wind.
Thursday Night: Temperatures drop into the 30s. Rain continues south of Highway 20 while north of Highway 20 rain changes to a slushy wet snow. A couple of inches of snow are possible by Friday morning in this area.
Friday: Light snow/flurries taper off early leaving clouds for the rest of the day with highs warming into the upper 30s.