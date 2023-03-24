TRACKING: Rain/snow southeast tonight

We are tracking an area of low pressure, in southern Arkansas, this evening. It is forecast to move northeast into Indiana by Saturday morning. Parts of eastern Iowa will be on the northwest edge of the precipitation. Rain changes to light snow southeast of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. There is a chance for minor snow accumulations from Dubuque to east of Iowa City.
Snow ends in our far eastern counties as the sun rises on Saturday. Clouds linger through the morning. As the low moves northeast through the Great Lakes, clouds slowly clear in the afternoon.
Clouds move back in on Sunday with a small chance for a few light rain showers in along and south of Highway 20.
_____________
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of rain to snow southeast of a line from Dubuque to Iowa City. (Snow total: T-2”). Low: 31. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 48. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain south of Highway 20. High: 46. Winds: N 5-10 mph.