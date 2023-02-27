TRACKING: Rain/Snow Showers Tuesday Night

The weather is quiet tonight. Clouds clear as the wind diminishes. Tuesday starts with lots of sunshine but clouds move in quickly and by noon we are mostly cloudy. The afternoon is cloudy in advance of a few light rain/snow showers possible Tuesday night.
Wednesday and Thursday are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s Wednesday and 30s on Thursday.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 25. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: AM: Mostly sunny. PM: Cloudy. High: 44. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain/snow. Low: 32. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47. Low: 26.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39.