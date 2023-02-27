TRACKING: Rain/Snow Showers Tuesday Night

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in Waterloo is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&