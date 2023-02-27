 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRACKING: Rain/Snow Showers Tuesday Night

The weather is quiet tonight. Clouds clear as the wind diminishes. Tuesday starts with lots of sunshine but clouds move in quickly and by noon we are mostly cloudy. The afternoon is cloudy in advance of a few light rain/snow showers possible Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s Wednesday and 30s on Thursday.

 

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 25. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.  

Tuesday: AM: Mostly sunny. PM: Cloudy. High: 44. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain/snow.  Low: 32. Winds: E 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.  High: 47. Low: 26.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you