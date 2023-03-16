TRACKING: Rain/mix today with strong winds and cold to follow

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility in falling snow may briefly occur in the advisory area this afternoon and evening as the rain changes to snow in central to eastern and southeast Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&