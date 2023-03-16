TRACKING: Rain/mix today with strong winds and cold to follow

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 4 PM to 4 AM for our western counties.
Today: Temperatures begin today in the mid 40s generally with plenty of clouds and a firm south wind. Most of the early commute should be dry with no issues. Light to moderate rain starts to move into our southern/western counties around 8 or 9 AM and then spread north from there, becoming fairly widespread across the area by 10 or 11 AM. We continue with the soggy conditions through much of the midday and afternoon hours.
With a south wind at 10 to 15 mph, temperatures basically hold steady in the mid to upper 40s up until a potent cold front moves in late this afternoon, around 4 or 5 PM, moving from west to east. Once this passes by, you’ll notice a wind shift and speed increase from the south to the northwest along with plummeting temperatures into the 30s. There will not be very extensive moisture behind the front, but a brief window exists for a transition from rain to a wintry mix or snow as the temps fall.
Tonight: The mix/snow ends around 7 PM in the west and by midnight in the east. Little to no accumulation is expected due to the warm ground/roads, but we may see a trace to 1” on grassy or elevated surfaces. Clouds decrease after midnight with winds continuing to howl from the northwest. They’ll be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to near 45 mph. Temps continue to free fall: they’ll drop 30 degrees from the mid 40s this afternoon to the mid and upper teens Friday morning. Any remaining moisture outside that doesn’t dry up from the wind, could freeze quickly, leading to icy conditions. Wind chills range from -5 to 10 Friday morning.
Friday: After a potentially icy start, it does not look like temperatures warm above freezing for the day as highs reach the mid 20s to mid 30s. That’s because we are still battered by a very strong northwest wind, gusting to 40+ mph, sustained at 15 to 30 mph. Wind chills range from 0 to 15 degrees all day. At least, we are expecting more sun now with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, which should help to melt off any ice on the roads. Clouds take back over late, from north to south, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible Friday night with little to no accumulation. It is breezy and cold with lows in the low to mid teens and wind chills as cold as -10.
Weekend: Saturday is cold, windy, and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s and a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills range from -5 to 10 degrees all day. Sunday is nicer with sunny skies, light west winds, and highs in the mid 30s.