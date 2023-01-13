TRACKING: Rain Likely Monday

It has been hard to shake those clouds in eastern Iowa today. It looks like that continues into the night. The low stratus clouds break up for a little sunshine tomorrow as temperatures warm into the 30s. Sunday is warmer with clouds again. Highs in the mid 40s are not back for the middle of January. We are tracking a storm that brings rain to the area. Rain starts Sunday night and tapers off Monday night with more mild temperatures. Tuesday is cloudy and a little cooler. There is still a lot of uncertainty at this point as to what will happen Wed/Thu so stay updated on the forecast. Hopefully things look a little clearer this weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 14. Winds: NW to SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 38. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 29. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy. High: 44. Low: 35.
Monday: 80% chance of rain. High: 47. Low: 33.