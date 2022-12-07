 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Rain/ Freezing Rain/ Snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY along and north of Highway 20 Thursday night.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog.  Low temperatures are in the upper teens north and mid 20s south with a light northeast wind.

Thursday: A few rays of sunshine early in the day otherwise it is a cloudy day. High temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is light from the east. Rain showers move into eastern Iowa, from the southwest late in the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday Night: Precipitation becomes widespread. After sunset the rain starts to mix with some snow north of Highway 20. There could be a few hours with some freezing drizzle mixed in along Highway 20. After midnight, snow is north of Highway 20 and rain south of Highway 20. Low temperatures are near 30 north and mid 30s south. The wind is not too bad, from the east at 10-15 mph.

Friday: Rain/snow tapers off early in the morning. Snow totals are 1-3” north of Highway 20. The sky remains cloudy for the rest of the day. High temperatures warm into the upper 30s and a light northeast wind.

Saturday: There is a chance for a few light rain/snow showers with highs in the upper 30s. 

