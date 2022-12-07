TRACKING: Rain/ Freezing Rain/ Snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY along and north of Highway 20 Thursday night.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low temperatures are in the upper teens north and mid 20s south with a light northeast wind.
Thursday: A few rays of sunshine early in the day otherwise it is a cloudy day. High temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is light from the east. Rain showers move into eastern Iowa, from the southwest late in the afternoon and early evening.
Thursday Night: Precipitation becomes widespread. After sunset the rain starts to mix with some snow north of Highway 20. There could be a few hours with some freezing drizzle mixed in along Highway 20. After midnight, snow is north of Highway 20 and rain south of Highway 20. Low temperatures are near 30 north and mid 30s south. The wind is not too bad, from the east at 10-15 mph.
Friday: Rain/snow tapers off early in the morning. Snow totals are 1-3” north of Highway 20. The sky remains cloudy for the rest of the day. High temperatures warm into the upper 30s and a light northeast wind.
Saturday: There is a chance for a few light rain/snow showers with highs in the upper 30s.