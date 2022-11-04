TRACKING: Rain.......finally

Today: The rain is here, and boy is it plentiful. A cold front is moving through the area and combined with some southerly moisture we received the past few days; it is going to be quite the wet one. Showers and isolated storms enter the area during the late morning, and don’t leave for the rest of the day. Because of that, high temperatures are reached in the early morning hours. Temperatures at sunrise are in the 50s for the northwest, and in the 60s for the southeast. These drop throughout the day. The good news for the rain is that nothing severe is expected. Just some good ole fashioned rain.
Tonight: Rain and isolated storms continue through the night hours. Early evening playoff football games are going to see a whole lot of rain. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s to the northwest and the low 40s to the southeast. Winds are out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
Saturday: The front continues to pass through the morning hours, and showers are likely, especially for our northern areas. We may see a rain/snow mix at times for areas north of highway 20, but nothing massive is going to accumulate. For rain accumulations when it is all said and done, we could see 1.50-3.00 inches of rain across the area. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to the northwest and the mid 50s to the southeast. Winds are strong out of the west at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Sunday: We dry out to wrap up the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the west at 10-15 mph.
Next Week: Temperatures are more seasonable in the upper 50s and mid 60s, with some rain chances towards the end of the week, along with election day.