TRACKING: Partly to mostly cloudy afternoon

Partly to mostly cloudy and humid for the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tonight: A few straggling showers and storms may get caught up in the northwest flow and move back in later this evening into tonight but won’t be as widespread. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows to the low and mid 60s and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Rain chances increase once again Thursday night and especially Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. It is still warm and humid to close out the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Weekend: We are sunny and warm on Saturday followed by a chance of storms Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.