TRACKING: Rain continues tonight; warmer tomorrow

Most of the area is under a wind advisory through 9 PM tonight.
Tonight: The rain continues through the night and tracks towards the east. Lows are on the rise through the night as we start the night into the mid to upper 30s and reach the 40s by tomorrow morning. Winds are strong to start out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. After around midnight, winds die down and they are out of the southeast around 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: We may see some isolated showers for our eastern areas. Otherwise, we are partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, with a few places near 50. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clouds begin to fill back in and we may see some isolated snowflakes for our western areas. Accumulations are not expected to be very large if snow does fall.
Thursday: There is a good chance to see some snow accumulations on Thursday with accumulations near 1-2 inches across the area. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Friday we may see some lingering snowflakes north and east, otherwise we are cool and breezy with cloudy skies. The weekend is dry with highs in the 20s, and it looks like those cooler temps stick around.