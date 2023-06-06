Tracking: Rain Chances

AIR QUALITY: There are some air quality issues through tonight with smoke from wildfires in southeast Canada. Sensitive groups could be impacted by the smoke through the night. The air quality improves throughout Wednesday.
A front slowly moves southwest with a few showers tonight. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Not everyone gets wet tonight, and the best chance of any rain comes before midnight. After midnight it is likely dry with a mostly cloudy sky.
Wednesday starts out with lots of clouds by the afternoon plenty of sunshine is expected and more of a blue sky since the smoke is forecast to thin out. The humidity level is lower, making it feel more comfortable. The sky is clear Wednesday night and with lower humidity the temperatures are cooler by Thursday morning, low 50s.
The next best chance of rain comes Saturday with scattered showers/storms as an area of low pressure moves across the middle of the country.
____________________
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Decreasing clouds. High: 82. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Winds: E 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 82. Winds E 5-10 mph.