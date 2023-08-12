TRACKING: Rain chances tomorrow through Monday

Tonight: Clouds increase from west to east from mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a light and variable wind.
Sunday: A chance of showers and an isolated storm during the day on Sunday, with the better chance farther west. However, not a lot of rain is expected during the daytime Sunday. That comes later Sunday night. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to the north and low 80s to the south. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph. Dew points are on the humid side in the mid 60s.
Sunday Night: Showers and storms are likely, but nothing is expected to be severe. Our northern areas are expected to see more rain than our southern areas. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Showers stick around through much of the day on Monday which keeps our highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are strong out of the north at 15-25 mph.
Rest of the Week: Besides a chance of storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, it is a dry week ahead with rising highs into the low 90s by next Sunday.