TRACKING: Rain chances for tomorrow

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear for much of the night with clouds moving in from the northwest early Friday morning. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Cloud cover builds in from northwest to southeast along with the chance of some scattered light showers. Nothing heavy or severe is expected, and storms will be at a minimum. Our northwestern areas should see rain starting in the late morning hours, then make its way slowly southeast through the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the low to mid 70s in the north and mid to upper 70s in the south. Winds start out of the southwest and shift to the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Scattered showers with a few isolated storms are possible, especially for our central and southern areas. Lows are in the low to mid 50s in the north and mid to upper 50s in the south. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Weekend: More scattered showers and isolated storms are possible on Saturday, but not everyone sees rainfall. Those chances wrap up by Saturday evening. Total rain amounts are low in the 0.10-0.25 range, with some isolated areas seeing up to a half inch. Sunday is beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Next Week: Monday is another nice day before rain chances return for much of the week. Although chances are low, every day beside Monday and Wednesday at the moment have a chance of rain.