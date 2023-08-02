TRACKING: Rain chances for the weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning along and north of Highway 20. Visibility could be reduced to less than ¼ of a mile at times.
Now the weekend could be a different story. We are tracking an area of low pressure forecast to move northeast from Kansas through Iowa with the chance for showers and a few storms. They will be scattered throughout the weekend. Rain totals for the entire weekend could be near 1” for some locations in eastern Iowa. The clouds and rain chances keep the temperatures cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The wind kicks up from the northwest on Sunday as the low moves northeast of Iowa. Some of the gusts could be near 30 mph.
_________________
Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Areas of fog and clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 87. Low: 64.
Saturday: 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 82. Low: 64.
Sunday: 40% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 79.