TRACKING: Rain arrives this PM; cool and windy weekend

Moderate to major flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and is expected to crest soon., which should be the third or fourth highest on record for all sites. You can find more on river levels HERE.
Today: It is a comfortable morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 40s generally. This morning looks great as we will have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming quickly along with a light and variable wind. Highs climb to the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon as clouds start to become thicker. As a cold front approaches from the west, scattered showers and isolated rumbles look to develop, starting in our western counties around 2 or 3 PM. They should slowly push east through the evening.
Tonight: The showers turn light overnight as they continue their crawl to the east. They move out by sunrise tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies clearing from west to east behind the rain tonight. Lows fall to the low and mid 40s as winds pick up from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: We’ll have a taste of sunshine in the morning, however, more clouds quickly roll back in with a broad area of light to moderate showers taking over for the afternoon into Saturday night. Winds are breezy through the day from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, keeping highs in the low 50s to low 60s. Rain fades gradually through Saturday night with lows down into the upper 30s.
Sunday: Some isolated, pop-up style light showers are possible again on Sunday and I wouldn’t be surprised if some contained sleet or graupel like what we had last weekend, especially in the northeast. With the overcast sky and a very strong northwest wind at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to over 40 mph, highs are only in the mid 40s to near 50. Lows fall to the upper 30s Sunday night.
Next Week: Monday looks cloudy, windy, and cool as the system departs. We should have a quick warm up to the 70s by the middle of the week with a chance for rain/storms Thursday. Otherwise, there should be a fair amount of sunshine.