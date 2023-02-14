TRACKING: Rain and wind today; snow Thursday

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon through 3 AM for areas south of I-80.
Valentine’s Day (Today): The first of two potent systems arrives today. It’ll bring rain showers, starting in the west and south around 7 or 8 AM, spreading north and east through the rest of the morning. Steady light to moderate showers are expected through the afternoon and into the early evening. From there, they will become a bit more scattered. Highs are in the mid 40s to near 50, so no chance for snow or ice today. Winds will become strong through, sustained at 15 to 30 mph from the south-southeast, gusting up to 40 or 45 mph at times, especially later today.
Tonight: The scattered rain showers eventually fizzle out by daybreak. Temperatures stay warm enough to avoid ice/snow before dropping to the upper 20s to mid 30s by early to mid-morning on Wednesday. Winds remain strong, shifting from south to west at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.
Wednesday:Our highs in the mid 40s will come around midnight with a blustery northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph, dropping temperatures throughout the day. Skies are mostly cloudy.
Thursday:Snow showers develop and move in Wednesday night and become likely/widespread across the area by Thursday morning. Most of the day Thursday features steady snowfall, sometimes heavy, before it moves out early Thursday night. Highs are in the mid 20s, so this should just be snow this time around, and should be a fluffier snow. Expect delays/cancellations and significant travel problems. Snowfall totals could be in the 4 to 8” range, roughly from Highway 3 to I-80. 2-4” elsewhere. The track/totals are not finalized yet and fine-tune changes to the forecast will happen, especially for the band of heavy snow.
Weekend: Friday is a sunny, but cold day with highs in the low to mid 20s thanks to a fresh snowpack. We climb back to mild temps for the weekend with partly cloudy skies.