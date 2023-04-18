TRACKING: Rain and storm chances through Thursday

Mississippi River river stage and the forecast for the next 7 days. Click here.
A warm front slowly moves northeast across Iowa overnight. The wind increases from the southeast. Along the front, rain and a few storms are possible. The strongest storms could produce some hail or gusty winds. The storms should remain below severe limits.
The rain/storm chance continues into early Wednesday morning. The sky is mostly cloudy throughout the day. Most of it is dry but can’t rule out a couple of stray showers.
Wednesday night, a cold front pushes through the state with the potential for rain/storms. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. The strongest storms could produce hail and damaging winds. At this point, the likely time is 10 pm Wednesday to about 3 am Thursday.
The chance of rain/storms continues into Thursday morning and tapering off early in the afternoon. Clouds gradually clear toward late afternoon and evening. At this time, it is windy with gusts from the northwest up to 35 mph and colder.
Friday-Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. The coldest day is Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sat/Sun/Mon mornings are all expected to start in the 20s.
_________
Tonight: Breezy with a 60% chance of rain/storms. Low: 47. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain/storms. High: 69. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: 80% chance of rain/storms. Some storms could be strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds. Low: 50. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Thursday: 80% chance of rain/storms and windy. High: 57.