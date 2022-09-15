TRACKING: Rain and storm chances this weekend

This Evening: Yet another great evening with some passing clouds and temps in the 80s falling to the 70s. Humidity still is on the low side.
Tonight: Not as cool tonight with partly cloudy skies and a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Lows fall to the low 60s.
Friday: Another partly cloudy day but this time with a stray shower in our far northwestern counties. It’s another warm one with highs still in the low to mid 80s. Winds should be occasionally breezy with a south breeze at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Humidity is not excessively high.
Friday Night: Rain chances start to pick up with some scattered showers and storms. Lows are in the mid 60s with a continuing south wind.
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms are also possible on Saturday, especially in the morning and then again in the evening. The entire day will not be a washout and skies look partly cloudy. It will, however, be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points climbing into the mid and upper 60s.
Saturday Night/Sunday: A cold front comes through and rain and storms become likely Saturday night across the area with some strong storms and heavy rainfall possible. That may continue into Sunday morning. Sunday and Sunday night will feature on and off scattered showers and storms. Overall rainfall totals through the weekend could be around an inch or so.
Next Week: Starting off warm and sunny but a cool blast of fall arrives later in the week.