TRACKING: Rain and snow move out, clouds and drizzle remain

  • Updated
  • 0

This Afternoon: The last of the rain/snow exits east leaving behind cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and fog. Highs will be above freezing in the mid-30s north to near 40° south. Winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Not as active! Cloudy skies remain as lows bottom out in the upper 20s north to just above freezing to the south. There is a chance for some freezing drizzle up to the north, so take it easy if you need to hit the roads in the morning. 

Saturday: Plan on cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s north to mid-40s south. There is a slight chance for some light rain with the best chance being to the northeast. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunday looks mostly cloudy but dry. Highs stay consistent in the 30s and 40s. Winds remain from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Next Week: Another wet system looks to cross the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, rain looks like the dominant form of precipitation with an overnight transition up north to snow.

 

