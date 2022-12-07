TRACKING: Rain and snow likely Thursday into Friday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through the mid-morning hours. Visibility may be less than a quarter mile at times and icy spots are possible where temperatures are below freezing.
Today: Dense/freezing fog may be an issue for your commute, especially in the north and east. This burns off around mid-morning and should give way to mostly sunny skies. A cold front is coming through, swinging winds to the north at 5 to 15 mph. We’ll have a wide temp range from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.
Tonight: Clouds increase through tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds shift from the north to the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday/Friday: A low pressure system wings in from the southwest, clipping the southeastern corner of the state Thursday through Friday. Thursday starts off mostly cloudy with highs climbing to the mid 30s north to low 40s south. Through the afternoon, rain becomes likely, spreading from southwest to northeast. Temps start to cool to near freezing later in the evening/overnight hours, leading to a switchover to heavy, wet snow in the north while the precip remains mainly as rain in the south. This rain/snow split remains in place Friday morning before moving out with mostly cloudy skies to follow.
This is a tricky forecast due to the warm ground and temperatures straddling freezing. Essentially, you have a better chance at accumulating snow the further north you are. It looks like we see 2-4” north of Highway 20 and a trace to 2” from Highway 20 to Highway 30. Depending on temps, there may be locally higher amounts in the north. Highs are back above freezing for Friday, so roads should improve quickly.
Weekend: We may see another bout of rain/snow Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday is mostly cloudy and mild.