TRACKING: Rain and patchy fog tonight

Tonight: Rain chances will continue throughout the overnight in our southern and western counties. The heaviest rain is expected to stay to our west so rain accumulation in our area will likely be below a tenth of an inch. Elsewhere, areas of fog development will be possible. Lows will be around 60 with winds from the east up to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Rain will be tracking out early Tuesday morning with cloud cover expected to slowly clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog will again be possible with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light from the east.
Midweek: A high pressure system to our north should keep the chance of rain low until later in the week. The best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night into Friday when a low pressure system tracks through. Highs will be around 80 heading into the weekend.