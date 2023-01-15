TRACKING: Rain and isolated storms Monday then snow later in the week

Rain chances increase overnight with temperatures remaining mild. The gusty south wind tonight continues into Monday. Highs are in the 40s and 50s Monday before it turns colder Tuesday. Rain is likely Monday with an isolated storm in the afternoon. There is a small chance for an isolated strong to severe storm if any develop. Tuesday is cloudy and this is a day we are in between storms. The next one arrives late Wednesday afternoon with rain/snow and changes to snow overnight. Snow tapers off by noon Thursday. Accumulations are possible making the Thursday morning commute a slow one. Stay updated on the forecast.
Tonight: Rain chance increases. Low: 37. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 25 mph.
Monday: 100% chance of rain. An isolated storm or two are possible. High: 46. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Monday Night: Rain tapers off before midnight with clouds linger through the rest of the night. Low: 31. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 37. Low: 26.
Wednesday: 20% chance of rain/snow late in the afternoon. High: 37. Low: 26.
Thursday: 60% chance of snow. High: 31.