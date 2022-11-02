TRACKING: Rain and Isolated Storms Friday

Tonight: The warm day continues into a mild night. Low temperatures are in the low 50s. There is a little bit of a breeze with a south wind 10-15 mph. Some gusts are as high as 25 mph under a mostly clear sky.
Thursday: One more warm day with highs in the low 70s. The wind picks up a bit more from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. More clouds are in the sky. There are a few more breaks in the cloud cover in our eastern counties.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with light showers beginning after midnight. Temperatures are warm with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A gusty south wind could be as high as 25 mph.
Friday: WET. Rain is likely all day. Locally heavy rain is possible with a few storms. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 50s with a west wind at 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Rain continues through the night with lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Rain begins to lighten up in the morning and taper off in the afternoon. It is a chilly day with highs struggling to reach 50 with a breezy west wind at 10-20 mph. Rain totals from Thursday night through Saturday afternoon will range from 1-3”.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and highs in the upper 50s.